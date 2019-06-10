Today is Monday, June 10, the 161st day of 2019. There are 204 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 10, 1967, six days of war in the Mideast involving Israel, Syria, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq ended as Israel and Syria accepted a United Nations-mediated cease-fire.

On this date:

In 1610, Englishman Lord De La Warr arrived at the Jamestown settlement to take charge of the Virginia Colony.

In 1692, the first execution resulting from the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts took place as Bridget Bishop was hanged.

In 1935, Alcoholics Anonymous was founded in Akron, Ohio, by Dr. Robert Holbrook Smith and William Griffith Wilson.

In 1942, during World War II, German forces massacred 173 male residents of Lidice (LIH’-dyiht-zeh), Czechoslovakia, in retaliation for the killing of Nazi official Reinhard Heydrich.

In 1944, German forces massacred 642 residents of the French village of Oradour-sur-Glane.

In 1957, in Canadian elections, John Diefenbaker (DEE’-fehn-BAY’-kur) led the Progressive Conservatives to an upset victory over the Liberal party of Prime Minister Louis St. Laurent (LOO’-ee sant law-RAHNT’).

In 1971, President Richard M. Nixon lifted a two-decades-old trade embargo on China.

In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., escaped from Brushy Mountain State Prison in Tennessee with six others; he was recaptured June 13.

In 1978, Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, won the 110th Belmont Stakes to claim horse racing’s 11th Triple Crown. (Alydar was second while Darby Creek Road came in third in a five-horse field.)

In 1990, Alberto Fujimori (foo-jee-MOHR’-ee) was elected president of Peru by a narrow margin over novelist Mario Vargas Llosa. Two members of the rap group 2 Live Crew were arrested in Hollywood, Florida (they and a third band member were later acquitted of obscenity charges).

In 1991, 11-year-old Jaycee Dugard of South Lake Tahoe, California, was abducted by Phillip and Nancy Garrido; Jaycee was held by the couple for 18 years before she was found by authorities.

In 2001, the Supreme Court, without comment, turned down a request to allow the videotaping of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh’s execution, scheduled for the following day.

Ten years ago: James von Brunn, an 88-year-old white supremacist, opened fire in the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., killing security guard Stephen T. Johns. (Von Brunn died at a North Carolina hospital in January 2010 while awaiting trial.) Donald Trump fired Miss California USA Carrie Prejean, who’d sparked controversy when she said gays shouldn’t be allowed to marry, citing contract violations.

Five years ago: In a stunning assault that exposed Iraq’s eroding central authority, al-Qaida-inspired militants overran much of Mosul. In a major victory for the tea party, House Majority Leader Eric Cantor was defeated by Dave Brat, a little-known economics professor, in Virginia’s Republican primary. A judge struck down tenure and other job protections for California’s public school teachers as unconstitutional, saying such laws harmed students by saddling them with bad teachers who were almost impossible to fire.

One year ago: President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore, two days ahead of their summit. The musical “The Band’s Visit” captured 10 Tony Awards. Rafael Nadal earned his 11th French Open title, and his 17th overall in Grand Slam events, beating Dominic Thiem in the men’s final.

Today’s Birthdays: Britain’s Prince Philip is 98. Attorney F. Lee Bailey is 86. Actress Alexandra Stewart is 80. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves (The Shirelles) is 78. Actor Jurgen Prochnow is 78. Media commentator Jeff Greenfield is 76. Actor Frankie Faison is 70. Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts is 68. Country singer-songwriter Thom Schuyler is 67. Former Sen. John Edwards, D-N.C., is 66. Actor Andrew Stevens is 64. Singer Barrington Henderson is 63. Former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer is 60. Rock musician Kim Deal is 58. Singer Maxi Priest is 58. Actress Gina Gershon is 57. Actress Jeanne Tripplehorn is 56. Rock musician Jimmy Chamberlin is 55. Actor Ben Daniels is 55. Actress Kate Flannery is 55. Model-actress Elizabeth Hurley is 54. Rock musician Joey Santiago is 54. Actor Doug McKeon is 53. Rock musician Emma Anderson is 52. Country musician Brian Hofeldt (The Derailers) is 52. Rapper The D.O.C. is 51. Rock singer Mike Doughty is 49. Rhythm and blues singer JoJo is 48. Former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal is 48. Rhythm and blues singer Faith Evans is 46. Actor Hugh Dancy is 44. Rhythm and blues singer Lemisha Grinstead (702) is 41. Actor DJ Qualls is 41. Actor Shane West is 41. Country singer Lee Brice is 40. Singer Hoku is 38. Actress Leelee Sobieski is 37. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tara Lipinski is 37. Americana musician Bridget Kearney (Lake Street Drive) is 34. Actor Titus Makin is 30. Actress Tristin Mays is 29. Sasha Obama is 18. Actress Eden McCoy is 16.

Thought for Today: “When we ask for advice, we are usually looking for an accomplice.” — Saul Bellow (1915-2005).