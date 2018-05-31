Event planned for National Canceer Survivor Day

SIDNEY — Sunday, June 3, is National Cancer Survivor Day and Shelby County Relay For Life would like to celebrate the local survivors.

“It is a day that Cancer Survivors and supporters come together to celebrate life and raise awareness,” said Deb Kaufman, Shelby County Relay for Life chairman. “A survivor is anyone living with a history of cancer, from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life. Cancer survivors are living longer than ever before, but we know we have a lot of work to do.”

A local event is planned for Sunday, June 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Miami Ave., Sidney. All survivors are welcome to attend.

“We will have games, music, a free cone or slushie from Chilly Jilly’s and some great camaraderie,” said Kaufman. “You will also be able to sign up to join us at Relay For Life on Aug. 3 to participate in the Survivor Walk. See you on Sunday – We Want To Celebrate You!”