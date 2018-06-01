Sidney Fire Department personnel train at a planned burn of a house along Water Street in Sidney, Friday, June 1. Underwriters Laboratories and the fire department will be continuing the project at various properties owned by the land bank in Shelby County. Watch for a full story in the Sidney Daily News later this month.

Sidney Fire Department personnel train at a planned burn of a house along Water Street in Sidney, Friday, June 1. Underwriters Laboratories and the fire department will be continuing the project at various properties owned by the land bank in Shelby County. Watch for a full story in the Sidney Daily News later this month. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_fire-training.jpg Sidney Fire Department personnel train at a planned burn of a house along Water Street in Sidney, Friday, June 1. Underwriters Laboratories and the fire department will be continuing the project at various properties owned by the land bank in Shelby County. Watch for a full story in the Sidney Daily News later this month. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News