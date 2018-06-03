1 million and counting

2018 Versailles Poultry Days schedule
Wednesday, June 6
5 to 8 p.m., Art & photography show registration – multi-purpose building
Thursday, June 7
4 to 8 p.m., Vendor tents set-up
5 to 8 p.m., Art & photography show registration – multi-purpose building
Friday, June 8
9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Flower show registration – bus driver meeting room
Noon, Miss Chick contest (personal interviews)
Noon to 2 p.m., Vendor tents set-up
Noon to 8 p.m., Friends of the Library Book Sale – Worch Memorial Library
1 p.m., Flower show judging (open class) - bus driver meeting room
3 to 8 p.m., Art & photography show - multi-purpose building
3 to 8 p.m., Flower show - bus driver meeting room
3: to 11 p.m., Food, concessions, rides and carnival booths in operation
3 to 1:30 p.m., Social tent in operation
3:30 to 5 p.m., DeMange Brothers, social tent
3:30 to 8 p.m., Drive & walk-thru barbecue chicken (or sell out)
4 p.m., Flag Raising Ceremony,front of Old High School
4 to 9 p.m., Vendor tents, north parking lot
5 to 7:30 p.m., The MicStand Band, social tent
6:30 p.m., Little Miss Poultry Days contest, old HS gym
7 to 11 p.m., K of C bingo, back of building
8 to 11:30 p.m. Tricky Dick & The Cover Ups, social tent
Saturday, June 9
7 to 8:15 a.m., 5K Run/Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run, packet pickup & registration,new high school – east parking lot
8 a.m. 1-Mile Fun Run, new high school
8:30 a.m. 5K Run/Walk Race (awards following), new high school
8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Egg and cake registration, multi-purpose building
9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Ultimate Frisbee Tournament, Heritage Park
9:30 a.m., Awards Ceremony 5K Run/Walk, new high school
9:45 a.m. Egg and Cake Judging – Multi-Purpose Building
11 a.m., Grand parade, bands, Miss Chick, floats
11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Drive and walk-thru barbecue chicken (or sell out)
Noon to 4 p.m., Innovators Robotics – driveway to the vendor area
Noon to 7 p.m., Versailles FFA Petting Zoo (north parking lot near vendor tents)
Noon to 8 p.m., Art and photography show/cake & eggs show, multi-purpose building
Noon to 7 p.m., Friends of the Library Book Sale – Worch Memorial Library
Noon to 8 p.m., Flower show – bus driver meeting room
Noon to 8 p.m., Vendor tents – north parking lot
Noon to 11 p.m., Food, concessions, rides and carnival booths in operation
Noon to 11:30 p.m., Social tent in operation
12:30 to 2 p.m. The Quintessentials, social tent
1 to 11 p.m., K of C bingo, back of building
1 to 6 p.m., Truck Simulator, east entrance to the vendor area
1 to 3 p.m., Magic Mike, vendor area
2 p.m., Wood Carving Show (2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.)
2 to 4 p.m. Miss Chick Contest, finals and crowning, old high school gym
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Jason Rhoads, social tent
5 to 7 p.m., Strategy, social tent
6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Egg and cake show - awards
6 p.m., Ultimate Frisbee All-Star Game, Heritage Park
7 p.m. Ultimate Frisbee Cool Hand Egg Eating Contest, Heritage Park
7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Saw Creek, social tent
Sunday, June 10
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ultimate Frisbee Tournament, Heritage Park
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Antique car parade registration (South West Street at Virginia)
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Antique car parade cruise-in (South Center Street)
10 to 10:30 a.m., Church in the Park, refreshments, tent inpark north of the pool
10:30 a.m. Church in the Park, tent in park north of the pool
11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Drive and walk-thru barbecue chicken(or sell out)
Noon to 1 p.m., Kiddie tractor pull registration, driveway to the vendor area
Noon, Corn Hole Tournament, registration/sign-in – front lawn
Noon to 3 p.m., Art and photography show (pick-up from 3 to 4 p.m.)
Noon to 4 p.m., Friends of the Library Book Sale, Worch Memorial Library
Noon to 5 p.m., Vendor tents, north parking lot
Noon to 5 p.m., Versailles FFA Petting Zoo (north parking lot near vendor tents)
Noon to 6 p.m., Flower show, bus driver meeting room
Noon to 9 p.m., Food,concessions, rides and carnival booths in operation
Noon 10:30 p.m., Social tent in operation
12:30 p.m., Corn Hole Tournament, front lawn
1 p.m., Wood carving show (1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.)
1 p.m., Kiddie tractor pull, driveway to the vendor area
1 to 3 p.m., Danny and Japes, social tent
1 to 10:00 p.m. K of C bingo, back of Building
2 p.m., Ultimate Frisbee Championship matches and awards, Heritage Park
2:30 p.m., Antique car parade (starts at corner of Ward Street and West Street)
3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Talent show, sponsored by Worch Memorial Library (old HS gym)
3:30 to 6 p.m., Eight Ball, social tent
6 p.m. Flower show, entry pick up deadline
6:30 to 10:30 p.m., Empty Tank, social tent
Shirts are required at the event. No animals/dogs on Poultry Days grounds except for service animals.
VERSAILLES — Versailles will celebrate the 67th annual Poultry Days festival June 8-10 with a theme of “Poultry Going Platinum,” which recognizes the sale of the One Millionth Dinner.
The purchaser of the dinner will receive gifts including a voucher towards a trip for two to Las Vegas sponsored by Zechar Bailey and a one-year supply of Mike-Sells potato chips. Last year the festival set a new all-time record of 27,620 and this year the board plans to have at least 28,500 dinners on the grounds. Sales begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. Saturday and 11: a.m. Sunday. The festival will also offer other favorite festival foods.
Jim and Diana Subler have been selected as honorary grand parade marshals which will held at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The festival will also offer the antique car parade which will be held at 2:30 on Sunday. By popular demand the antique car display will remain on South Center Street and will begin at 10 a.m. Due to street construction the antique car parade will follow the same route as the grand parade. Preregistration is required for the grand parade while registration for the antique car parade and display will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of South West and Virginia streets. The festival will also offer an antique tractor display on the grounds.
The board continues to improve the festival and additional changes have been made to provide the variety festival goers expect. This year the Social Tent takes things to another level with TEN live musical acts representing several musical styles. From Saw Creek (Friday) and the MicStand Band’s country, to Empty Tank (Sunday) and Eight Ball’s rock, to solo acoustic, and the “under the streetlight” music of the ‘60s and ‘70s of the Quintessentials (Saturday). This year Tricky Dick & The Cover-Ups (Friday) will be traveling from Cleveland to perform. Tricky Dick is one of the top party bands in the state and brings their own style of high energy rock funk.
Versailles was the first in the area to shut down the highway and have a party and the tradition continues with the largest festival in the area. The Social Tent holds over 2,000 people with plenty of seating outside the tent for those who want to enjoy the sunshine. New for this year will be a “video wall” which will allow festival goers to watch the bands while outside of the tent. The Winery at Versailles will be back providing a wide selection, and new for this year frozen slushies. The social tent is sponsored by MillerCoors which along with The Winery and Anheuser-Busch will provide over 35 beverage choices. New for this year locally brewed craft beer will be available from Moeller Brew Barn of Maria Stein.
Poultry Days offers plenty of activities for the whole family and a great value for a weekend of family fun. All day ride wrist bands are available for the entire weekend. Other activities include an art and photography show, a cornhole tournament, carnival rides, games, free kiddie tractor pulls, flower show, K of C bingo, pony rides, displays, cake and egg decorating contest, Rage and Rocko the Safety Dogs, Bear Hollow Wood Carvers, Worch Library Talent Show and the Miss Chick and Little Miss Poultry Days pageants. YOLO has organized the largest 5k Run/Walk in the county for Saturday with registration extending to the morning of the event. The festival will also host over 70 vendors. Browse the merchandise and find a unique Father’s Day gift.
To showcase Agriculture, the Versailles FFA will offer an Agriculture Awareness and Promotion Tent on Saturday and Sunday. Activities inside the tent will include: hands-on crafts related to agriculture, milking cow simulator, petting zoo, tractor simulator, hatching of eggs, and free promotional materials.
The granddaddy of Ultimate Frisbee tournaments returns to Versailles with over 2,000 players from through the county. This tournament is on The Ultimate Bucket List, Top Field Tournaments in the World. The other locations are Bangkok, Thailand; Budapest, Hungary; Fuji City, Japan; Waimanalo, Hawaii; Grenoble, France; Redmond, WA, Croatia; Medellin, Columbia; Dallas, Texas, Amsterdam and the World Games.
For details and the full festival schedule go to www.versaillespoultrydays.com.
