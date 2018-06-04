125 years ago

June 4, 1893

The annual report of the liquor traffic to the county auditor shows 58 saloons in the county. Sidney has 23, Botkins 6, Loramie 9, McCartyville, 2, Port Jefferson, three; Anna, 4, Russia 2, Rhine, Kettlersville, Houston and Dinsmore township, one each.

———

Several new streets are proposed including one called Port Jefferson avenue. It is proposed to start on Port Jefferson street, east of Dr. Beebe’s property, angling with his road up the hill between his property and P. Yohey’s, thence parallel with Miami avenue to the north corporation limits.

100 years ago

June 4, 1918

The Sidney Telephone Co., today announced that it would discontinue two-party residence service on July 1. This step is being taken because of the increased demand for telephone service and the shortage of wire. By converting two-party lines to four party, the company will be able to meet some of the demand. The company has installed more than 700 telephones in the past three years.

———

The Navy Department announced today that German submarines are in operation off the Atlantic coast. The department said three American ships have been sunk in these waters.

75 years ago

June 4, 1943

Miss Eunice Baker was crowned May Queen when the SidneyHigh school band and girls’ gym classes combined to present a band concert and folk festival last evening at the high school as a feature of the annual commencement program.

———

Five Sidney women had a narrow escape from injury when a B&O passenger train “nipped” the front of the automobile in which they were riding at a crossing in the north side of Troy. The group was enroute to that city to visit friends. Jumping clear of the car before the engine struck it were: Mrs. H.A. Amos, Mrs. F.A. McClean, Mrs. Otto Rieck, Mrs. Royon G. Hess and Mrs. Harry K. Forsyth.

50 years ago

June 4, 1968

Sidney High School commencement took on a new image Sunday when 262 graduates received diplomas at Julia Lamb stadium for the first time in modern history. The graduating seniors in black and gold caps and gowns, relatives and friends nearly filled the west bleachers of the stadium . Perfect weather conditions prevailed after a week of rain.

25 years ago

June 4, 1993

MAPLEWOOD- Twelve –year old Melisa Smith has taught much to her parents and older sisters. She has taught them not to take life for granted and to live life one day at a time.-important lessons which one might not expect to be imparted from the youngest in the family. Melisa, however, is not a typical 12-year old. She has cerebral palsy and a rare kidney disorder known as Barter’s Syndrome. Both are diseases for which there is no cure. Melissa is the youngest of four daughters of Michael and Tamara Smith of Maplewood. In addition to Michelle and Melissa their daughters are Mandy, 16, and Misty, 13. In some respects, Melissa is much the same as others. She enjoys watching television, game shows and Sesame Street. She likes puzzles and to play catch. To all, especially her family, she is a constant inspiration.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

