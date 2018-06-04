Woman’s death still undetermined

TROY — The cause of death of a Sidney woman found dead in a ditch Saturday morning is still undetermined, according to sheriff’s officials.

On Sunday, Miami County Sheriff David Duchak said the preliminary autopsy report is still undetermined as to Alicia Paulus, 38, of Sidney’s cause of death. Officials will now have to wait on toxicology reports which take 6-8 weeks to be released. There were no visible indications of trauma to Paulus’ body.

Duchak said detectives have determined a timeline to Paulus’ whereabouts Friday evening and early Saturday morning. It is believed she and her boyfriend Jeromy Miller, 42, of Dayton, left Paulus’ mother’s house in Sidney, following a birthday party. The pair were supposed to travel to Miller’s residence in Dayton.

Duchak confirmed Miller was the last person Paulus was seen with that evening. Miller was arrested around 1 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of Alcony-Conover -Road and Loy Road after he was found laying in the middle of the road by a motorist. Miller was charged with two counts of fifth-degree felony resisting arrest and remains in the Miami County Jail on other unrelated charges. Miller also had a warrant out of Shelby County.

Deputies were dispatched to Loy Road just west of Alcony-Conover Road in Lostcreek Township at 7:08 a.m. Saturday morning on the report of a body lying in a ditch. The body was found by a passing motorist.

Duchak said they also are requesting that anyone who was with Paulus in the previous 24 hours or anyone having any information to also call the Miami County Communication Center at 937-440-9911. Anonymous tips can be left on the Miami County Sheriff’s Office website at www.miamicountysheriff.org.

The investigation continues, Duchak said.

Sidney woman found dead in a ditch; Jeromy Miller jailed on unrelated charges