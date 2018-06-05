Kirk Robbins won the Dale Meyer award in the Newport Sportsmen Spring League.
Winning 1st Place in the 16 Yrd and first place handicap in the Newport Sportsmen Spring League was Premier Tool Inc. The members of Premier Tool Inc, are, left to right, Rick Ewing, Aaron Guittar, Kirk Robbins, Joe Wilson, Mel Maggert.
