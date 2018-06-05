Posted on by


Kirk Robbins won the Dale Meyer award in the Newport Sportsmen Spring League.

Kirk Robbins won the Dale Meyer award in the Newport Sportsmen Spring League.


Todd B. Acker | Sidney Daily News

Winning 1st Place in the 16 Yrd and first place handicap in the Newport Sportsmen Spring League was Premier Tool Inc. The members of Premier Tool Inc, are, left to right, Rick Ewing, Aaron Guittar, Kirk Robbins, Joe Wilson, Mel Maggert.


Todd B. Acker | Sidney Daily News

Kirk Robbins won the Dale Meyer award in the Newport Sportsmen Spring League.

Winning 1st Place in the 16 Yrd and first place handicap in the Newport Sportsmen Spring League was Premier Tool Inc. The members of Premier Tool Inc, are, left to right, Rick Ewing, Aaron Guittar, Kirk Robbins, Joe Wilson, Mel Maggert.

Kirk Robbins won the Dale Meyer award in the Newport Sportsmen Spring League.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_SDN060618Newport2.jpgKirk Robbins won the Dale Meyer award in the Newport Sportsmen Spring League. Todd B. Acker | Sidney Daily News

Winning 1st Place in the 16 Yrd and first place handicap in the Newport Sportsmen Spring League was Premier Tool Inc. The members of Premier Tool Inc, are, left to right, Rick Ewing, Aaron Guittar, Kirk Robbins, Joe Wilson, Mel Maggert.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_SDN060618Newport1.jpgWinning 1st Place in the 16 Yrd and first place handicap in the Newport Sportsmen Spring League was Premier Tool Inc. The members of Premier Tool Inc, are, left to right, Rick Ewing, Aaron Guittar, Kirk Robbins, Joe Wilson, Mel Maggert. Todd B. Acker | Sidney Daily News

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU