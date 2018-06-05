Theatre camp focuses on pirates

Camp director John Young, of Huber Heights, directs a group of kids, Tuesday, June 5, enrolled in the Historic Sidney Theatre’s summer theatre camp for kids aged 6-15. The camp will culminate in a production of “Pirates! The Musical” Friday, June 8.
