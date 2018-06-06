125 years ago

June 6, 1893

The good people of Loramies have ordered Philip Smith to cast them a 500 pound cannon. It will be used to celebrate the Fourth of July, Democratic victories, and other purposes.

———

The Miami Gas Co. bored into a boring well last week, southwest on Minster, near Eqypt. After the well was shot it was estimated that it would produce 100 barrels of oil per day. This is the first oil producing well struck in that vicinity. It has produced great excitement and all the land has been leased for the purpose of drilling for oil.

100 years ago

June 6, 1918

There has been a steady stream of registrants reporting at the office of the local draft board since it opened at 7 o’clock this morning. At 5 o’clock there had been 199 registered. It has been estimated that between 225 and 250 will be registered from Shelby county.

———

Following an address by Dr. Goldberg of Cincinnati at the high school this morning on the importance of nurses in the present war effort, nine young ladies signed up with the expectation of taking nurse training. This group includes: Katherine McVey, Elizabeth Rendein, Martha Gillespie, Martha Pieffer, Daisy Russell, Rosena Taylor, Lucille Wintringham and Paula Pence.

75 years ago

June 6, 1943

The county commissioners failed to take any action on the time question at their regular meeting yesterday, postponing their decision until they meet again tomorrow. At the present time commissioners, by resolution have ordered all county offices to operate on central war time or “slow time”. This includes the court house clock. Sidney is scheduled to go on “fast time” Sunday by action of council earlier this week.

———

Coal which is now in transit for the coal yards in Sidney was frozen today by the Federal government. Coal now in yards may be delivered to customers, but any in transit must be held and distributed only on orders of the government to such places as war industries, municipal plants, and similar places. The local supply is reported to be small and below normal for this time of year.

50 years ago

June 6, 1968

LOS ANGELES- Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was shot in the head and neck and critically wounded early today as he left a jubilant primary election celebration. After nearly four hours of surgery doctors said his condition was “extremely critical”. The next 12 to 30 hours will be critical, a medical report said.

———

John C. Rider will be among the 308 graduates receiving degrees at Ohio Northern University at Ada on Sunday June 9. A graduate of the college of liberal arts, Mr. Rider will receive highest honors in sociology and psychology , his major being sociology. He will be awarded the bachelor of arts degree. Mr. Rider is the son of Mrs. Lois Rider, and the late Ivan Rider.

25 years ago

June 6,1993

Fairlawn Elementary School students Mary Bensman and Jessica Baker recently operated a calculator with Dr. Robert Jarvis, principal of the school in Pemberton. Calculators were purchased for both Fairlawn School buildings with profits from a new business operated by the fifth grade class of Gregory Wilt this school year. Called Fairlawn It’s Business Time, the business generated $187.40 from the sale of candy, school supplies and Baseball Cards. Bensman, 11, is the daughter of Orville and Ruth Bensman while Baker 10, is the daughter of Lowell and Robin Baker.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-3.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org