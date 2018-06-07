125 Years Ago

June 7, 1893

Col. W.P. Orr of Piqua, and A.O. Beebe, of New York , were in Sidney this morning in the interest of the electric railway between Sidney and Piqua. It is proposed to extend the Troy-Piqua line to Sidney. Col. Orr expressed the opinion the line will be built within a year or two. There is also being considered an extension of the line from Sidney to Loramies, thence to Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys and by way of Wapakoneta to Sidney again.

———

The populations of Loramie township is rapidly increasing. There have been 10 arrivals in that number of families in one school district in the last three weeks.

100 years ago

June 7, 1918

As part of commencement week activities, the senior class presented the play “Claims Allowed” last evening at the high school. Members of the class included :John Wintringham, Lois Robinson, Cecil Webster, Fannie Young, Mildred Taylor, John Harmony, Myron McClure, Hazel Moery, Wilbur Barger, Helen Kah, Mary Steenrod, Jacob Mentges, Alice Simmons, Edwin Richards and John Imboden. Miss Ida Hall directed the play.

———

Members of city council, at a special session last evening approved the ordinance authorizing city expenditures for the first half of the year. Also signed was an ordinance fixing the wages to be paid labors in the safety and service departments at 30 cents an hour.

75 years ago

June 7, 1943

William Rhees was elected president of the Sidney High School alumni at the annual reception held last evening at the high school. Paul Potter was named vice-president; Miss June Joslin, secretary, and Mrs. H.H. Hill, treasurer.

———

Someone has cut several feet from the halyard used to fly the American flag from the flagstaff in the court house yard making it impossible to fly the flag until the halyard can be replaced. The county commissioners have offered a reward of $5 for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the cutting.

50 years ago

June 7, 1968

LOS ANGELES – Sen. Robert F. Kennedy is dead. Like his brother he was a victim of an assassin’s bullet. Struck down at the brightest moment of his own try for the White House, the 42 year old Kennedy died at 1:44 a.m. in Good Samaritan Hospital. The senator will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, probably beside the late President John F. Kennedy, who was killed by a sniper in Dalles four and one half years ago. The senator was the third of four brothers of the ill-stared family to die a violent death. Only the youngest, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy of Massachusetts was left to carry the banner of the Kennedy clan.

25 years ago

June 7, 1993

Raymond W. Clinehens, 101, the oldest veteran in Sidney and believed to be the oldest veteran in Shelby County died Saturday at Wilson Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept 15, 1891 in Maplewood. Mr. Clinehens played a role in the electrification of Shelby County. He and his crews erected many of the first electric poles in the area. He retired from the Dayton Power & Light Co. in 1952 after thirty five years of service. He was a World War I U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Sidney Legion Post 217 and was the oldest past post commander, serving from 1924 to 1925. He was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church and Temperance Lodge No. 73 Free and Accepted Masons.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

