SIDNEY — Apex Sports Zone is holding three Kids Summer Camps at its Sidney location.

The camps, which are for students in grades 1-6, will be held June 18-22, July 16-20 and July 23-25. There will be games, arts and crafts, sports and water games.

Camps will also be held at its Lima location June 23-29 and July 30-Aug. 3.

For more information, visit ApexSportsZone.com.