Backstage Block Party announces 2018 Summer Concert Series

SIDNEY — Raise the Roof for the Arts brings the Backstage Block Party to downtown Sidney for a second year.

What is the Backstage Block Party? The Backstage Block Party is a three month concert series being held on the fourth Saturday of June, July and August in the parking lot of the Historic Sidney Theatre. The concerts have free admission and feature entertainment, food trucks and a beer and wine tent.

For the first concert on June 23, alternative rock, double platinum winning group Blessid Union of Souls featuring Kala Rose & Saving Escape will return for a second year. Blessid Union of Souls headlined last year’s third concert in the series and brought in the biggest crowd.

Blessid Union of Souls, of Morrow, Ohio, is known for their hits such as “I Believe” and “Hey Leonardo (She Likes Me for Me)” and brings energy and excitement to the stage.

Saving Escape is a rock band comprised of late teen players and fronted by vocalist Kala Rose. Drawing inspiration from some of the most prominent rock bands in history, their sound is a mix of bluesy riffs, thunderous bass and drums, and penetrating vocals.

Taking the stage on July 28 for the second Backstage Block Party of the summer is Carter Winter featuring Josh Melton. Winter is country music’s modern traditionalist. Singing heartfelt and relatable songs landscaping heartbreak and the American dream poured over ice, he is sure to bring the house down.

Standing 6 foot, 5 inches with blonde hair, blue eyes, and bright smile, Melton is no stranger to any spotlight. His style and stage presence invites his listeners to stay awhile and dance, or sit back and enjoy the show. Critics have called Melton’s career “A wave among ripples in new country music.”

To wrap up the summer celebration on Aug. 25 is Commander Cody featuring The Eric Sowers Band. Look in any book on the history of rock and roll and you will find Commander Cody and his Lost Planet Airmen. Among many other achievements this eight-piece super band’s album “Deep in the Heart of Texas” is one of Rolling Stone magazine’s top 100 albums of all time. Combine The Eric Sowers Band’s relentless determination along with musicianship and commanding stage presence and it is easy to see why they have caught the attention of so many people throughout the state. The band performs country hits from Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Justin Moore, Jason Aldean and more.

“The entire programming committee is very excited about this year’s Backstage Block Party concerts,” said Program Chairman John Coffield. “We have worked hard to bring in a diverse group of artist to Historic Downtown Sidney.”

“We have made a few tweaks to the venue to try to make things more enjoyable and give everyone a little more room,” Coffield said. “Thanks to our great sponsors, we are pleased to present these shows free of charge to the public. If you were with us last year, we hope you will return again this year. If you missed these shows last year, please check us out this year and join in the fun!”

Community sponsors of the Backstage Block Party include the city of Sidney, Sidney Body Carstar, Lochards Inc., Edison State Community College, Western Ohio Cut Stone and Honda of America.

For more details about The Backstage Block Party visit the website backstageblockparty.com.