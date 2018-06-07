Fairhaven project on schedule

SIDNEY — A construction update on the Fair Haven project was presented to the Shelby County Commissioners Thursday morning.

Dan Freytag, of Freytag & Associates, told the commissioners that some of the project costs have changed and change orders reflect those changes.

The adjusted building construction contract with Thomas and Marker Construction, which includes a $30,000 contingency allowance, is $11,284,091. This adjustment includes pending change orders of an additional $52,910.

The technology contract with Low Voltage Solutions is $116,063, which, said Freytag, will change.

“There are savings they can offer once the contract is received,” said Freytag.

There’s an allowance for $63,000 for eight rooms requiring mobility lifts. Planning costs includes reimbursable expenses and fees for technology and a kitchen hood. The total planning costs are $813,875.

Other expenditures total $196,858, which includes aid to construction for DP&L, %40,021; topical survey, $12,450; soil test, $7,097; construction testing, $34,840 (with $19,010 of the total invoiced through April 30); Cedar Hall hazardous material survey and abatement, $70,400; and Buckeye Hall hazardous material survey and abatement, $32,050. Another $88,613 has been set aside for as a contingency allowance. The total cost of the project is $13 million.

Freytag then reviewed the change orders for the project. Two of the items, changing the 4-inch underground piping to 3-inch due to confirmation of service pressure by Vectren and deleting the pull box cost from the DP&L trenching/backfill and pull box in the duct bank for electrical service, were taken out of the change orders presented to the commissioners until final information is received.

Change orders include:

• Revision to serving kitchen sink required for garbage disposal by the Miami County Health Department, an addition of $4,470.

• Providing a post indicator valve on the fire line installed during site construction as required by the Sidney Fire Department, an addition of $2,490.

• Silt fence remediation, an addition of $2,260.

• Modifications to electrical outlet locations to conform with technology documents, $13,550.

• Change the door opening to the fire pump from from 3 feet to 6 feet, which includes hardware, $1,460.

• Updated cost for the 8-inch high wall base, $14,425.

• Increased bottom chord truss load from 610 pounds to 1,000 pounds to accommodate the selected bariatric lift, $620.

• Additional hose bibbs to the exterior of the building and courtyards, $6,785.

• Provide 8-inch thickened concrete at two locations for future pergolas, $2,735.

• Additional wood blocking and fiberglass frame extenders at sliding glass doors to accommodate recessed slab, $3,905.

• Remediation of unsuitable soils at the basement exterior pad and portion of demolished Cedar Hall per direction of the construction testing team, $3,105.

• Due to field installation conditions, shop weld threaded studs for truss connection in lieu of through bolts, $1,975.

• Provide epoxy anchors in lieu of expansion anchors at selected columns, $620.

• Revisions to wood blocking and wood trim at window and door openings, $2,380.

• Revisions to steel angle roof edge framing at connectors to accommodate existing roof conditions, $5,420.

• Change gate at access road from aluminum to galvanized steel, deduct $2,000.

• Delete the Arjo tub, deduct $7,275. Fair Haven will be purchasing a different tub.

• Additional truss hardware required for uplift conditions identified by truss designer/fabricator, $19,445.

The cost of some of the changes, said Freytag, will come from the $30,000 contingency fund.

A total of 39 additional construction days were also discussed. Freytag said the construction deadline is March 1, 2019. Contractors are trying to have their work completed by the middle of January.

“But with some of these things (change orders) and the weather might push it back into February,” said Freytag.

Administrator Anita Miller said the inspections required is also a part of the construction deadline.

“They want to get in and get the job done,” said Freytag. “The truss connections is the biggest day addition at 17 days.”

Miller said the residents are enjoying watching the construction progress at the facility.

“The residents are paying attention to it every day,” she said. “There’s a lot happening out there.”

Miller said a power washer belonging to one of the contractors was stolen. Additional security measures are being taken at the construction site.

The construction project at Fair Haven is on schedule. The framing for the new addition is up as the project takes shape. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_IMG_20180606_140607110-copy.jpg The construction project at Fair Haven is on schedule. The framing for the new addition is up as the project takes shape. Courtesy photo

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-539-4822.

