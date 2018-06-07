The Window Guy & Co. owner Fred Horner, center, of Sidney, talks about the things he sells at his shop during a grand reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony for his shop Thursday, June 7. Listening is Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce president Jeff Raible, left. The Shelby County Commissioners and Sidney Mayor also attended. Hours for the store are Thursday’s and Friday’s 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturday’s 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.. The store is located at 107 East Court Street next door to The Ivy Garland.

