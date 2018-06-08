School board adds focus groups

SIDNEY — The Sidney Board of Education has announced that two additional focus group meetings have been scheduled to permit area residents to provide input for the board’s search for a new superintentdent of Sidney City Schools.

The board contracted with the Ohio School Board Association to oversee the search for a new superintendent to replace John Scheu, who tendered his resignation effective July 31. As part of the effort to make the best possible selection, OSBA consultant Cheryl Ryan will meet with residents Monday, June 11, at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Board of Education offices, 750 S. Fourth Ave.

The meetings are open to the public.

Each session will last 45 to 60 minutes.

Those attending Monday can expect Ryan to ask groups for their thoughts and opinions in three areas:

• Major issues facing the district for the next three to five years;

• Performance expectations for the next superintendent; and

• Personal and professional qualities to be sought in the next superintendent.

Anyone who is interested in providing feedback but unable to attend the additional public focus groups may email Ryan at cryan@ohioschoolboards.org.

The focus group meetings are intended to help the board develop a profile for the district’s next school leader, informed by the common themes that emerge.

Ryan conducted such meetings, May 31, for targeted audiences, including city and county government officials; leadership from the Chamber of Commerce, Economic Partnership and Workforce Partnership; leaders of area nonprofit organizations; business leaders and philanthropic members of the community; teachers; school administrators; support staff and district office personnel; booster groups, students, the Parent Teacher Organization and the public.

The board president acknowledged the importance of community input.

“Having the right superintendent is critical to the success of our district, and is a responsibility the board is taking seriously,” said Robert Smith. “It is important to us that all members of our community are given the opportunity to share their expectations during the selection process.

“While we’ve already received a lot of great feedback from last week’s focus groups, some members of our community were unable to attend those earlier meetings,” added Smith. “The board has contacted Cheryl Ryan, our OSBA point of contact, and we’ve asked her to come back and hold two additional focus groups in an attempt to collect as much community feedback as possible.”