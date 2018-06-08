Teen takes car, dies in crash

SPRINGFIELD — A 13-year-old girl from Sidney died Thursday night, June 7, after being involved in a head-on crash with a semi, around 9 p.m., on state Route 235 at mile post 9 in Pike Township, Clark County.

Sky Lhamon was in the permanent custody of the Children Services Division of Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services, according to a press release by the agency.

Earlier Thursday evening, Sky’s foster mother had notified the agency that Sky had taken the foster mom’s car and driven off. The Department of Job and Family Services notified the Sidney Police Department.

According to a release from the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Sky was traveling northbound in a 2016 Chrysler Town and County while a 2015 Volvo semi was traveling southbound. The Chrysler went left of center striking the semi head-on.

The driver of the semi was 52-year-old Johnny York, of Connersville, Indiana. York was treated at the scene with minor injuries, the release states. Sky was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is always tragic when a young life is cut short,” Tom Bey, director of Shelby County DJFS, said in the agency’s release. “We wish to express our deepest sympathy to the family of Sky, especially to her two sisters. Additionally, the foster parent has suffered a loss in the death of someone who became a family member. We also wish to express our concern for the driver of the other vehicle as he attempts to deal with this situation.

“This situation has also impacted our children services staff,” Bey continued. “Over the years, they have developed an ongoing relationship with Sky. Supervisors and casework staff receive extensive initial and ongoing training on the issues that involve children, whether in their homes or in other placements. They, along with other professionals did their best to assist and support Sky as she tried to work through her issues. Although there was no apparent immediate crisis that led to this tragedy, it is still very difficult for all involved.”

The crash is still under investigation by the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

By Aimee Hancock ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.