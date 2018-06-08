Wilson names interim CEO

SIDNEY — The Wilson Health Board of Trustees has named Duane Francis interim CEO of the local hospital system, effective June 11.

Francis will step in as interim after Mark Dooley resigned his CEO position last month. Dooley accepted a CEO position with a Florida hospital.

Wilson Health engaged the services of BE Smith, a top healthcare search firm specializing in interim leadership solutions, to identify Francis. He brings 25 years of hospital and healthcare leadership experience to Wilson Health.

“Duane’s healthcare leadership experience will be extremely valuable to our organization,” said Wilson Health Board Chairman Rudy Keister. “We are committed to the sustained well-being of our patients, families and community. We look forward to working with Duane in the months ahead.”

The national search continues for a permanent CEO for Wilson Health. The b oard expects to have the role filled later this year.