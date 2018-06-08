On the agenda

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Tuesday, June 11, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be a presentation on the Firefighter of the Year Award.

It is expected for council to adopt three ordinances: to make supplement appropriations for 2018, to amend a section of the codified ordinances to provide for the name change of field 3 at Custenborder Fields to “Tim Clayton Field,” and to amend a section of the codified ordinances regarding Shelby Public Transit System rates.

Council will be introduced to an ordinance to proceed with street lighting improvements.

It is expected for council to adopt three resolutions, and they are:

• To authorize the city manager to enter into an income sharing agreement with the Sidney Board of Education in regard to an enterprise zone agreement with Cargill Inc.,

• To authorize the city manager to enter into a state controlled closed loop system agreement with the Department of Transportation with the Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores project;

• To authorize the law director to initiate litigation against Knights Investments of Ohio LLC to enforce compliance with local zoning building, engineering and fire regulations and enjoin use of non-complying property at 2301 Campbell Road.

The will also be a discussion on the vacant property regulations.

In addition, council will also hold an executive session to consider the discipline of a public employee.

Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday, June 11, at 7 p.m. The board will immediately adjourn to executive session for the purpose of considering the employment of an employee of the school district.

Loramie Township trustees

RUSSIA — The Loramie Township trustees will meet in regular session, Tuesday, June 12, at 7:30 p.m., in the Russia Fire House.

All meetings are open to the public.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Village of Anna Council will meet in regular session, Tuesday, June 12, at 7 p.m., in the Village Hall.

All meetings are open to the public.

Botkins Village Council

BOTKINS — The Village of Botkins Council will meet in regular session, Tuesday, June 12, at 7 p.m., in Council Chambers, at 210 S. Mill St.

Russia Village Council

RUSSIA — The Village of Russia Council will meet in regular session, Wednesday, June 13, at 7 p.m. at the Village Offices, at 232 W Main St.

All meetings are open to the public.