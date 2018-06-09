125 years ago

June 9, 1893

The school board met in the office of G.A. Marshall last evening to fill the remaining vacancies. The session lasted until 1 o’clock, with the bone of contention being the surperintendency . There were 60 applicants. About 40 ballots were taken before Prof.James L. Orr, of Mansfield, received the requisite number of votes on two successive ballots and was declared the unanimous choice of the board.

———

C.F. Hickok is putting an elevator that will run from the basement of his candy factory on the third floor.

100 years ago

June 9, 1918

A patriotic celebration and flag raising was held in Pemberton last evening, honoring the boys of Perry township who have gone forth to war to fight against German aristocracy. Addresses were made by Congressman B.F. Welty, Scotty Lupton, and Judge J.D. Barnes. The flag contains 18 stars and the pole is one of the largest ever raised in Shelby county.

———

Because of the break in the dam at Port Jefferson, the source of water supply has been materially reduced.

75 years ago

June 9, 1943

Rev. Dallas Browning has been assigned to the Sidney Methodist church to start his seventh year as pastor with the announcement of assignments of pastorates at the Methodist conference in Columbus last night. Other Shelby county assignments include: Rev. J.L. Williamson, Anna: Rev. P.R. Fox, Port Jefferson Maplewood, Pemberton parish; Rev. Clark Davis, Jackson Center.

———

In a speech in the House of Commons today Prime Minister Winston Churchill disclosed that amphibious operations “of peculiar complexity and hazard on a large scale are approaching .”

50 years Ago

June 9, 1968

RUSSIA- Leo H. Francis, Russia’s newly elected Mayor, the village council treasurer and clerk will all receive the oath of office at a public ceremony at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Center. Councilmen are Charles Grogean, Robert Schwartz, John Magato, Norris Monnier, Paul Condonnier and Eugene Guillzot. Aeadward Borchers is clerk and Ben Seger is treasurer.

———

Bob Schulze can’t join his friends in the evening hours on the golf course, mainly because he’s earning his bread about that time. But Bob enjoys golf at any time, especially when he can follow the little white pill directly into the cup, as he did with thrilling sensation on Friday, when he became a member of Shelby Oaks Pro Ed Logue’s “Ace” Club. Schulze registered a hole in one on the No. 13, to qualify for the organization. It was the third hole in one at Shelby Oaks for the current season.

25 Years Ago

June 9, 1993

Julie Bell, daughter of Max and Ann Bell, has received an Excellence in Scholarship award from the College of Arts and Science at Ohio State University. A 1989 graduate of Sidney High School she is majoring in political science. Bell was one of about 150 seniors who received Excellence in Scholarship and/or African-American Scholar rewards in recognition of their outstanding academic records. The honored students were chosen from a pool of about 2000 seniors in the five colleges: arts, biological sciences, humanities, mathematics ,and physical sciences, and social and behavioral sciences. All the selected students have grade point averages of at least 3.5 and in addition have pursued especially challenging academic programs, including in many cases, honors courses, dual majors, honors theses, and other special studies.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-6.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org