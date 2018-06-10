Poultry comes to Versailles

Faith Wilker, 18, of Versailles, daughter of Steven and Catherine Wilker, was crowned 2018 Miss Chick at Versailles Poultry Days Saturday, June 9.

Waylon Garland, 2, of Versailles, son of Amber and Greg Garland, picks up candy during the Versailles Poultry Days Grand Parade Saturday, June 9.

Versailles state volleyball champions and basketball state runner-ups take part in the Poultry Days Grand Parade Saturday, June 9.

Versailles Little Miss Poultry Days contestants take part in the Poultry Days Grand Parade Saturday, June 9.

The Versailles Poultry Days float carries the 2017 Miss Chick and runner ups and Little Miss Poultry Days during the Poultry Days Grand Parade Saturday, June 9.

The 2018 Little Miss Poultry Days is Elle Bey from Tipp City

Cannon Bergman, 6, of Fort Worth, TX, son of Steve and Greta Bergman, attempts to climb a rope ladder at Versailles Poultry Days Saturday, June 9. Cannon was in town visiting his great grandma Janet Pitsenbarger and other family members.

Judy Shappie, of Versailles, won grand champion in artistic at Versailles Poultry Days.

Quintin Bohman, right, 3, of Versailles, son of Don and Janet Bohman, peeks out from behind a tractor on display at Versailles Poultry Days Saturday, June 9.

Nelson’s employee Matt Magers, of Fort Wayne, Ind., prepares to cook chicken at Versailles Poultry Days Saturday, June 9.

Looking at a chick are, Jenny Pleiman, center, looks at a chick with her children Griffin Pleiman, left, 8, and Scarlett Pleiman, 2, all of Versailles. The chick was being shown at the Versailles FFA petting zoo at Versailles Poultry Days Saturday, June 9. Phil Pleiman is the father of the children.

Noah Seger, 8, of Versailles, son of Sara and Michael Seger, makes a soybean stress ball at the Versailles FFA booth at Versailles Poultry Days Saturday, June 9.

Putting together chicken meals at Versailles Poultry Days Saturday, June 9, are, left to right, Lane Feltz, his grandpa Dick Gigandet, and Scott Thobe, all of Versailles.

Nora Smith, left, 3, daughter of Chuck and Kelly Smith, watches as Beckett Schmitmeyer, 2, both of Versailles, son of Josh and Kami Schmitmeyer, tries on his chicken mask during Versailles Poultry Days Grand Parade Saturday, June 9.