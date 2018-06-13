Dinner planned for Sunday

LOCKINGTON — The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will host a barbeque chicken or pork chop dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, Lockington, Sunday, June 17, from 11 a.m. until they are sold out.

Dinners will include a choice of barbequed chicken or pork chop, baked beans, applesauce, potato chips and a roll for $8. Dinners will be sold first-come first-served, and guests may dine in or carry out their meals.

Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment to protect area citizens and their property.

For information or to order ahead, call 937-606-0919. On the day of the event, calls may be placed directly to the fire house at 937-773-5341.