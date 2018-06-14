125 Years Ago

June 14, 1893

At the meeting of the Progressive Union last night, Col. Wilson, as chairman of the committee on legislation, was requested to ask the commissioners to deed the Starett grave yard to the town that it might be beautified and used for a public park.

A meeting of the Citizens of Lockington will be held in that village this evening to take into consideration what Lockington and the vicinity will do in the interest of an electric railroad between Piqua and Sidney.

100 Years Ago

June 14, 1918

Plans for further expansion of the double track of this area were announced today, C.A. Pauquette, chief engineer of the railroad, said this morning that present plans include the building of some 58 miles of second track on the Cleveland-Indianapolis division, although he did not specify the location.

———

Urban Doorley has been named chairman of the Shelby county committee to promote the sale of War Savings stamps. Other members of the committee are: B.F. Martin, Charles M. Wyman, D.F. Mills and F.M. Wildermuth. The county’s quota has been set at $500,000, of which $100,000 has already been sold. The main portion of the campaign will be concentrated between Aug. 1 and 10.

75 Years Ago

June 14, 1943

Eight persons were made homeless when fire yesterday completely destroyed the country home occupied by the Carnes family, 12 miles southeast of Sidney near Tawawa. Mrs. Joe Carnes and two children were at home at the time asleep. When the former was awakened by the crackling of the flames. St. Paris fireman responded to the call for assistance and prevented the fire from spreading to other buildings. The house was owned by Ora Baker.

———

The Treasury Department moved with top speed today to put into effect the 20 per cent payroll withholding tax authorized by President Roosevelt’s signature on the pay-as-you-go Federal income tax.

50 Years Ago

June14, 1968

Word has been received by Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Locker of Sidney, that there son Sgt. James D. Locker, was killed in Vietnam action. The parents learned Tuesday night from two Air Force officers stationed at Bellefontaine and a chaplain that he was killed when a helicopter was shot down last Saturday on an aero-space recovery search for a downed pilot. The death of Sgt. Locker brought the Shelby county toll in Vietnam to seven.( Ed. Note. I never use the term Hero loosely, but Sgt. Locker was indeed one. He is perhaps the most decorated soldier to ever come from Shelby county earning three Silver Stars and various other awards for his efforts in saving hundreds of lives as an Air Force Para-rescue man. He was finally returned to Sidney in 2003. A total of seventeen brave men from Shelby county gave the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam)

25 Years Ago

June 14, 1993

Robert L. Zeilsdorf, president of Peerless Machinery Corp., of Sidney has been named one of the 26 finalists for the Dayton/Miami Valley’s first Entrepreneur Of The Year award. Zeilsdorf was selected one of the three finalists in the master category.. The master category is based on the ability of the person to maintain management excellence over a sustained period. Zeilsdorf joined Peerless in 1977 as vice-president and was named president of the company in 1982. A graduate of Notre Dame, he has been an officer of the Bakery Equipment Manufacturers Association and active in community affairs. Peerless manufactures equipment for the baking industry.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

