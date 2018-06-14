And the walls came tumbling down …

It took approximately one hour Thursday morning to demolish the former Link House on Wapakoneta Avenue. The house, which was used for fire training earlier in the week, was taken down as the city prepares for the construction of a new fire substation at the location. Dave Nagel Excavating, Sidney, was in charge of demolishing the house. When the workers got to the basement, a safe was found and removed from the residence. Ken Nagel, founder of the company, brings down the walls of the house (left photo) and then moves the excavator onto the rubble to get to other parts of the house.

