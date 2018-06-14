A jouney of the mind

Amos Memorial Library children’s librarian Mandy Morgan, of Sidney, gets the attention of kids at Riverbend Park Wednesday, June 13 before reading them “I Want to Be a Rock Star.” The ongoing program is a collaboration between Sidney Parks and Recreation and Amos Memorial Library.

Amos Memorial Library children’s librarian Mandy Morgan, of Sidney, gets the attention of kids at Riverbend Park Wednesday, June 13 before reading them “I Want to Be a Rock Star.” The ongoing program is a collaboration between Sidney Parks and Recreation and Amos Memorial Library. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_SDN061518BookRead.jpg Amos Memorial Library children’s librarian Mandy Morgan, of Sidney, gets the attention of kids at Riverbend Park Wednesday, June 13 before reading them “I Want to Be a Rock Star.” The ongoing program is a collaboration between Sidney Parks and Recreation and Amos Memorial Library. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News