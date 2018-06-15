125 Years Ago

June 15, 1893

At the meeting of council last night the street crossing committee recommended the use of Piqua stone for construction of crossings. They knew it would be cheaper and believed it to be almost as substantial as any kind of crossings that could be put in. Council authorized the purchase of a carload of Piqua stone to be used for this purpose.

———

One hundred and forty tickets were sold at the C.H.& D. station this morning for the German celebration at Wapakoneta. Klute’s band and the Sidney Liederkrantz society accompanied the delegation and will take part in the day’s festivities.

100 Years Ago

June 15, 1918

Members of the Sidney Lodge of Elks will observe Flag Day services at the school auditorium tomorrow evening, with a patriotic address to be given by Charles M. Wyman. The program is open to the public. The Sidney lodge has 24 members in the military service at the present time.

———

The Julia Lamb playground at the high school will again be open this summer. It will be officially open on Monday, with Prof. and Mrs. Rendlen in charge. The hours will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m ., and then from 2 to 5:30 p.m.

75 Years Ago

June 15, 1943

Sidney Lodge No. 61 I.O.O.F. will honor one of his members Sunday afternoon when Byron W. Joslin will be presented a 75-year membership jewel by the lodge. This is the only 75- year jewel ever presented by the Lodge in Ohio.

———

Three units in Sidney’s Federal public housing project, Buckeye Terrace, may be ready for occupancy by July 11, according to G. Ray Cull, FHA official in charge of the project management, who is establishing offices in Sidney.

50 Years Ago

June 15, 1968

Dr. John Beigel, was inducted as president of the Sidney Optimist Club Wednesday night by Guy Tuckerman, Jr., governor elect for the Ohio District of Optimist International. Installed as 1968-1969 club officers were the following: Jerry Morris and Lee Elsass, vice presidents; Lloyd Shoemaker, secretary; Jack DeLaet, treasurer, and William Glover, William Lang, Gene Eggleston, Norris Cromes, Robert Wiesenmayor and Ron Keysor, directors.

———

Rev. Orrie Jones, a Kentucky native who has been in the ministry for 38 years, is the new pastor of the Sidney Baptist Church. Rev. Jones, who delivered his first sermon as pastor last Sunday, has been a guest speaker here in the past.

25 Years Ago

June 15, 1993

Monday marks the start of the annual “Stars of the Future” baseball camp at Custenborder Field and it will be a chance for a former Sidney great to return home and see family and friends. I never had the pleasure of seeing Mike Flanagan in action during Sidney’s 30-0 football streak but one thing I have certainly learned that is name is legendary. Mention names like Flanagan, Wiggins, Williams (and a lot more) around town and it conjurs up memories, of dazzling punt returns, spectacular broken-field running, and long touch down passes. These days Flanagan seems to be enjoying life to the fullest as head baseball coach, and assistant athletic director at ST. Francis College in Fort Wayne, Ind. Flanagan was recently named head coach for the United States collegiate all-star baseball team.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

