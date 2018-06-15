Decorative crates available on the square

Editor’s note: Over the course of the Farmers’ Market season, the Sidney Daily News will profile various vendors who participate in the program.

SIDNEY — The Great Sidney Farmers’ Market takes place each summer and into the autumn on the Sidney courthouse square.

Various vendors set up tables with their wares to sell. People frequent the square each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Offerd for sale is everything from produce and baked goods to arts.

The Farmers’ Market is underway, and Blaine Batchelder is enjoying his time on the square. He has set up there for the last two years, which is how long he has been decorating his crates.

“It’s simple. I’m retired, and it’s something to do. I’ve also met people from all over the world,” said Batchelder.

Batchelder sells pine crates that have been decorated. He carries three different sizes and several different designs. Batchelder enjoys creating custom pieces. A recent piece was a toy box decorated with Noah’s ark animals.

“The idea came to me during a visit to Menards. I’ve decorated them and filled with (artificial) flowers for people to put on graves. I even had an order to turn one into a toy box,” said Batchelder.

Batchelder feels he may have gotten his abilities from his father who, at 88, built a house for his wife in one year. She was able to live in it one year before she died.

Batchelder is retired from the Shelby County Maintenance Department and considers the Farmers’ Market a good fit for his summers.

“I like meeting people at the Farmers’ Market, getting out in the fresh air and making a little spending money, too. It’s a win-win!” said Batchelder.

Batchelder buys the crates and paints them himself. He paints different designs on them including sports insignias and custom designs.

“I like making the crates because I’m retired and want to stay active,” said Batchelder.

Blaine Batchelder sets up his decorative crates at the Great Sidney Farmers’ Market. Batchelder enjoys meeting new people at the market. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_FarmersMarket.jpg Blaine Batchelder sets up his decorative crates at the Great Sidney Farmers’ Market. Batchelder enjoys meeting new people at the market.