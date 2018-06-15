Performing yoga during a City of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department yoga event at Julia Lamb Friday, June 15, are, front to back, Amelia Middleton, 6, daughter of Britnie and Seth Middleton, Kaitlin Rohr, 8, daughter of Britney Rohr, and City of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department employee Kayla New, all of Sidney.

Performing yoga during a City of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department yoga event at Julia Lamb Friday, June 15, are, front to back, Amelia Middleton, 6, daughter of Britnie and Seth Middleton, Kaitlin Rohr, 8, daughter of Britney Rohr, and City of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department employee Kayla New, all of Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_SDN061618Yoga.jpg Performing yoga during a City of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department yoga event at Julia Lamb Friday, June 15, are, front to back, Amelia Middleton, 6, daughter of Britnie and Seth Middleton, Kaitlin Rohr, 8, daughter of Britney Rohr, and City of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department employee Kayla New, all of Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News