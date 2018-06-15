On the agendas

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, June 18, at 4 p.m. in council chambers.

The board will conduct a 60-day review of the conditional use permit granted to Mantor Auto & Truck Repair at 825 W. Russell Road in the light industrial district in April.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, June 18, at 5:30 p.m. in Room 122.

Items for discussion include the superintendent’s goals, athletic and student handbooks and tactical team and biometric safe proposal. Reports and personnel items are also on the agenda.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will hold special meetings Monday, June 18, and Tuesday, June 19, at 6 p.m. each night. The meetings will be held at the board office.

The board will move to go into executive session for the purpose of considering the employment of an employee of the district. The board will be holding first round interviews for the superintendent’s position.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, June 18, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.

The commission will consider the request of Britt Havenar, on behalf of Kathleen Shiflett, for the approval of a replat to create one new from two lot 743 Chestnut Avenue, in the single family residential district.

Also for consideration is a petition made by the Shelby County Commissioners for an annexation of one parcel, of 6.855 acres, on the north side of Gearhart Road, east of Children’s Home Road.

The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, June 20, at 6:45 p.m. in the Marianne Helmlinger Board Room, 1100 Wayne Street, Suite 4000, Troy.

Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet in regular session, Wednesday, June 20, at 7 p.m., in the Health Department conference room, 202 W. Poplar St.

The board will consider variances from household sewage treatment system rules and housing regulations for four residences in Maplewood, a resolution of violation by J&J Pohlman Ltd. and Pohlkat Inc., condemnation orders for three Sidney residences, an order to remain vacant for Boon Enterprises, a service agreement for IT services, the Public Health Accreditation Board readiness update and a harm-reduction program.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The Sidney Tree Board will meet on Thursday, June 21, at 4 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The board will further discuss specifics for the city’s 2018 tree sale about tree species to be sold and the sale date.

The board will discuss hazardous trees in Sidney, the approved street tree list, a possible July meeting, the royal empress tree, the Tree City USA and Arbor Day Bulletins.