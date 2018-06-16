125 years Ago

June 16, 1893

A small but enthusiastic meeting was held at Lockington Monday evening to take into consideration the interest of the village in the proposed electric railroad between Piqua and Sidney. A committee was named to contact the interested parties and see what they would like Lockington to do and how. Quite a sum of money, labor and hauling will be donated to the road if it is constructed by way of Lockington.

Shaw Brothers new furniture wagon made its first appearance on our streets this morning.

100 Years Ago

June 16, 1918

At the meeting of the city board of education last evening, the clerk reported that $16,000 had been borrowed at the bank in order that the teachers and janitors might be paid for the school year. As the rules of the bank prevent its lending more than $10,000 to any one institution, the several members of the board gave their individual note for$6,000 rather than to have the work of the school interrupted before the close of the term.

Charles Rodgers, the well known advertising man, is doing his bit today by filling all of his billboards with War Savings Stamps advertising free of charge.

75 Years Ago

June 16, 1943

After wandering around for 12 days in a dense jungle on a Southwest Pacific island with only coconuts and fish to eat, and what water he could catch in his hands to drink, Staff Sgt. Robert Olsen, Sidney, was reported safe at an undisclosed station. His parents learned of his safety before they learned that he had been reported missing.

The north Van Buren township council of defense reported a sum of $152 today to W.A. Trimpe, Shelby county coordinator in charge of the drive for the honor roll to be constructed in the court yard.

New pre-invasion aerial assaults on Sicily and Germany were disclosed today as the allies pressed their unrelenting air war on Axis Europe.

50 Years Ago

June 16,1968

Dr. Philip Valentine, a native of Kirkwood, will open an optometry office Monday at 211 North Ohio avenue, Sidney. He and his family will reside in Sidney at 318 Belmont Avenue after July 1.

Donald B. Laws will be Shelby county’s interim sheriff replacing Sheriff Robert Burns who is expected to soon be named Sidney postmaster. Sheriff Burns said Laws will begin work Monday as a deputy in his office until he departs to assume the postmaster’s duties. Burns is awaiting U.S. Senate confirmation as postmaster.

25 Years Ago

June 16, 1993

Dr. Carl Wiley and his wife Anita recently chatted with Irene Sellers and the Rev. Darrell Sellers during a reception for the Wileys at First United Methodist Church of Sidney following services Sunday. Dr. Wiley is leaving the Sidney church and is retiring from the ministry after a 40-year career. The Wiley’s plan to move to Grove City.

The Rev. Glen W. Perin, pastor of Holy Angels Catholic Church, recently celebrated his 40th anniversary in the priesthood. A reception was held for Perin Sunday in the Holy Angels cafeteria after the noon mass . Perin attended St. Gregory and Mount St. Mary’s seminaries. After ordination with the class of 1953 his first assignment was an associate of Our Lady of Lourdes in Cincinnati. He also started a new parish in Brazil. At the conclusion of his work there, the mayor and the city council conferred the tittle of “honorary citizen”. He came to Holy Angels in 1987.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

