Another step toward a new home

Work is continuing on the newest Habitat for Humanity house which is being built in Sidney at 524 Second Ave. The foundation for the house was being poured Monday Woehrmyer Concrete as Brian Miller, of St. Marys, guides the pump and hose with the concrete. Emerson Climate Technologies employees Tammi Miller, of Sidney, Katy Zimpfer, of Botkins, and Brad Parsons, of Sidney, lend a hand during the process. Emerson and Cargill are the the corporate sponsor of the project. The house is being built for Kelly Beemer and her children. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_Habitat-copy.jpg Work is continuing on the newest Habitat for Humanity house which is being built in Sidney at 524 Second Ave. The foundation for the house was being poured Monday Woehrmyer Concrete as Brian Miller, of St. Marys, guides the pump and hose with the concrete. Emerson Climate Technologies employees Tammi Miller, of Sidney, Katy Zimpfer, of Botkins, and Brad Parsons, of Sidney, lend a hand during the process. Emerson and Cargill are the the corporate sponsor of the project. The house is being built for Kelly Beemer and her children. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News