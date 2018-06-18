Time to feed the birds

Micah Stephenson, 6, helps his brother, Zach Stephenson, 5, make his bird feeder during a Sidney Parks and Recreation program Monday morning at Green Tree Park. They are the sons of Michelle Stephenson, of Houston. Participants in the program made bird feeders with plastic spoons, peanut butter and then dipped them in bird seed. A string was tied around the spoon so it can be hung from a tree to feed the birds.

Jack Spaugy, 7, left, and Jose Loaiza, 7, look at their bird feeders which they made Monday morning. Jack is the son of Joe and Lisa Spaugy, of Sidney. Jose is the son of Raven Loaiza and Jose Cruz, of Ssidney.