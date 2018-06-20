125 Years Ago

June 20, 1893

The auction sale of lots, which was postponed owning to inclement weather yesterday, began at the Foraker addition shortly before 10 o’clock this morning. There were more than 175 people in attendance, and while bidding was fair, the lots did not bring the price which the owners of the lots had expected. All 14 lots in the Foraker addition were sold, the prices ranging from $175 to $250.

———

There are about two rods square of Canada thistles growing on the railroad embankment just west of the D & M freight house. Nothing has been done to keep them from spreading.

100 Years Ago

June 20, 1918

Mrs. C.H.C. Blue, of this city, has received the honor of the appointment as aid to the National President of the Women’s Relief Corp which meets in Portland, Ore, in August. She is also serving on the state president’s staff at the meeting of the state G.A.R. and W.R.C. being held this week in Hamilton, Ohio.

———

Six young men, former residents of the Children’s Home, have already joined the colors to serve their country, and on Sunday afternoon a service flag, will be dedicated at the home in their honor. W.F. Meighen, superintendent, will be in charge of the program with a patriotic address by J. Wilson Roy.

75 Years Ago

June 20, 1943

“Records for the fighting men” is the slogan of the campaign being conducted at the present time by the American Legion and Auxiliary for music records for the men in the armed service. Mrs. W.W. Masteller is in charge of the project and those wishing to donate records should leave them at Monarch Cleaners.

———

Attorney General Thomas Herbert ruled today that all official acts of county officials must be performed in accordance with the standard of time established by the Ohio General Assembly last Feb. 17. In effect this means that all courthouse clocks under the supervision of the county commissioners must be operated on standard time and not daylight savings time.

50 Years Ago

June 20, 1968

The heavy deluge of rain that descended on Sidney about 9 p.m. Saturday put a real damper on the annual Holy Angels Parish picnic at the Shelby county fairgrounds. The rain sent the crowd on hand scurrying for cover, and brought a decision by those in charge to postpone the drawing for awards until next Saturday evening. Officials in charge said this morning on Saturday’s postponement marked only the third time such a step has been necessary in the 36 years the annual parish picnic has been held.

———

Jack L. Hewitt, Sidney, vice president of the Bennett Insurance Agency, was honored recently by the Fedelity and Guaranty Life Insurance Co. as a group “millionaire”. He became the firms national leader by selling 4 million dollars worth of insurance.

25 years Ago

June 20, 1993

HOUSTON- John Connally was a three-term governor, former cabinet member and business tycoon who made and lost a fortune. Tall, handsome and a war hero, he cast a long shadow. But to a certain generation of Americans, he was always the man wounded in the gunfire that killed President Kennedy that fall day in 1963. Connally died Tuesday of pulmonary fibrosis. He was 76. He was a close friend and political partner with former president Lyndon Johnson. He personified what the people of Texas wanted. Connally was in his first term as governor when a sniper fired on Kennedy’s presidential motorcade as it passed through downtown Dallas’ Dealey Plaza on Nov. 22, 1963. He was struck too and the bullet passed through his body, leaving him with scars on his back, chest, wrist and thigh.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

