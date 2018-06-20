Houston Community Classic continues to grow

HOUSTON – Organizers of the 8th Annual Houston Community Classic Festival are hopeful this year’s event will continue to build on past successes. This year, the festival is set for Saturday, June 23 at Hardin-Houston Local School, 5300 Houston Road.

The entire festival opens at 10 a.m. however, the annual run/walk event kicks the day off at 8:30 a.m.

Festival committee member Cori Steiner reports the event is coming together and grows in popularity. The festival is highlighted on its own Facebook page.

Over the years, many groups from within the community have answered the call. As in the past, their works improves the festival and helps raise needed funds, organizers state.

The committee’s mission statement reads, “The Houston Community Classic Festival is a volunteer-based organization dedicated to serve the Hardin-Houston community. A group of individuals working together to encourage a strong sense of community through social activities, supporting community projects, network of neighborhood, business, civic associations, our school organizations and faith-based groups in an inviting environment for people of all ages to mingle and converse.”

The Houston Classic 5K Run/Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. A 1-mile Fun Run begins at 9:15 a.m. Registration for both events ends June 20. Information can be found on the Facebook page. Onsite registration begins at 7:15 a.m.

At 10 a.m., the festival opens featuring a kiddie tractor pull, gambling tent, bouncy houses, and cow patty bingo. At 11 a.m., food booths will open for the day. A cruise-in will be held from 1 to 5 p.m.

Starting at 1 p.m., a DJ will provide recorded music and music trivia in the entertainment tent. Also, the beer tent will be open along with a dunk tank.

At 8 p.m. the group Haywired is the featured live band entertainment with country western music.

According to online information, “The band was formed in 2011 with a dream and just a couple shows that year. What was to follow was that Haywired developed into more than just a group of guys in a band, to a group of guys that have become family.”

Jarid Kohlrieser, of Cridersville, is the lead singer and front man. Matt Rainsburg, of Lima, plays both lead and rhythm guitars as well as doing backup vocals. Zach Whetstone, of St. Marys, is the bassist. David Gregory, of Dayton, is the band’s drummer.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

