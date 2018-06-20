Learning how to fish

Semi-professional fisherman Gary Ginter, of Maplewood, top photo, helps Carter Truax, 8, with tying a knot on his hook during a pre-fishing derby clinic Wednesday, June 20, at Tawawa Lake. Carter is the son of Melissa Wilson, of Sidney. In the bottom photo, Ginter shows another participant how to tie a know as they gather around his fishing boat. Participants learned the basic ways to cast, use of pitch and flip fishing poles, use of lures and live bait and ways to increase their fish catching ability. They will participate in a fishing derby Friday, June 22, at the lake. The sponsor of the clinic was United Tool & Machine, Lakeview.

