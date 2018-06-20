KETTLERSVILLE — The council of the village of Kettlersville passed a motion to approve two fund transfers during a regular session on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Council approved $900 to be transfered from mowing to pay a snow removal invoice; and $200 from mowing to cover Shelby County Auditor fees.

The village’s financial report for the month of April was approved, with expenses totalling $1,161.10, and receipts totalling $5,434.05.

A bank statement, cash journal, and appropriation/receipt summary was presented to council for review and is as follows:

• Checking: $42,516.24

• Savings: $2,358.23

• Bank statement (March 30, 2018): $44,874.47

• General: $4,773.38

• Street: $36,087.79

• Highway: $11,026.97

• Park: $12.10

• Fund totals (as of April 30, 2018): $51,900.24

In old business matters, fiscal officer Linda Miller read a resolution for the placement of a 2.5 percent tax levy on the November 2018 ballot. This resolution was approved on a motion by David Greer and seconded by Ida Kaminsky; a roll call vote was taken, and the motion was passed.

Rick Maurer presented a $300 quote to repair the broken storm tile on his property. A motion was passed to have Maurer complete the work.

Mayor Eric Kaminsky contacted Shelby County Sewer District in regards to water runoff onto the Maurer field, which will need to be fixed by the village. The mayor is to request a quote from Maurer to remedy this issue.

Mike and Christine Tully, representing the Kettlersville Well Association, provided pictures of a pipe that was broken off during snow removal. They were advised to contact Chuck Axe since this involved a fire hydrant.

Also, they suggested that a “Welcome Packet” be created for new residents, to which council agreed to take this request under advisement.

Kaminsky found an old voting booth in the truck bay and has contacted the Shelby County Historical Society to see if they would be interested in this item. No response had been received at the time of the meeting.

By Aimee Hancock

