Movie, game night planned

SIDNEY — The Junior Fair Board will host their third annual Family Movie and Game Night on Friday, June 22, at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Anyone in the community is invited to enjoy an evening of family and fun.

Gates, games and concessions will open at 8:30 p.m. Then, at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.), the movie “Wonder” by Lionsgate will air on a big screen.

Donations will be accepted at the gate, while games and concession items will cost $1 each.

The event will be rain or shine, with the movie being shown behind the Extension Office if weather permits and in the Beige Building if it does not.

Proceeds for the Movie Night will directly benefit the Shelby County Junior Fair Board.