Foy plans Kids Appreciation Day

SIDNEY — Dock Foy, of Sidney, believes in giving back to his hometown.

On Saturday, Foy will be hosting a Kid Appreciation Day from 1 to 3 p.m. at his business, Wireless Dock Store, 806 W. Russell Road.

“I’m originally from Sidney and went into the service after graduation,” said Foy. “I got out of the service in 1989.”

After returning home, Foy remembered all the organizations that helped his family while he was growing up.

“The Salvation Army would give us Thanksgiving food baskets and Christmas food baskets,” said Foy. “I got the idea from that. I wanted to give something back to the kids.”

Saturday’s event will feature Kona Ice slushies from 1 to 2 p.m. or as long as supplies last.

“They’re free until they run out,” said Foy.

There will also be a bouncy house for the kids to play in. Raffle prizes will be given away every 15 minutes. He also plans to give away door prizes. There will be Cornhole games going on also.

“I used to do a project once a month at one of the parks,” said Foy.

“The community is very supportive of my store and I want to give back to them,” he said. “My store is locally-owned and I’m able to give back to the community.”

Foy said he also contributes to other functions and activities involving Sidney’s youth.

In addition to the Kids Appreciation Day, Foy plans to continue his book bag program prior to the start of school. At that event, he gives the kids book bags and school supplies.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

