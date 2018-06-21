SafeHaven plans open house

SIDNEY — SafeHaven, 1101 N. Vandemark Road, will host a free lunch and open house, Friday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will give the public the opportunity to tour the facility and learn about the free services available from SafeHaven for adults in need of mental health support. There will also be a presentation by the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services about law enforcement and mental health and an art exhibit, “Faces of Recovery.”

The menu for the lunch includes fried chicken, potato salad, chips and a drink.