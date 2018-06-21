Duck drop/5K postponed until June 28

SIDNEY — Due to the forecast of rain and possibly heavy storms throughout the day and evening, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County has decided to postpone the Duck N’ Run 5K and duck drop until Thursday, June 28.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but the safety of our runners, spectators, and volunteers is of great importance to us. There are nearly 200 pre-registered runners and we felt it important to give as much advanced notice as possible of our decision to postpone,” said Executive Director Jennifer Bruns.

“We will see you all next Thursday at Tawawa Park! We are looking forward to the event and hopefully sunnier/safer skies! All event details will be the same as were scheduled for June 21 with registration beginning at 7 p.m., duck drop at 7:30 p.m., and the 5K race beginning at 8:15 p.m. We will welcome same day registrations next Thursday as well, so please tell friends and family to come enjoy the race on June 28.”

Anyone who cannot attend next Thursday’s race and ordered a T-shirt, can stop by the BBBS office at 121 E. North St. in Sidney to pick it up .

For more information, call 937-492-7611 or 937-547-9622.