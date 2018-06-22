It’s coming along

Employee volunteers from Emerson Climate Technologies and Cargill join staff of Hoying and Hoying Builders to construct a home for Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties in Sidney. By Thursday, June 21, the wall sheeting was up and covered with Typar house wrap, a vapor barrier.

