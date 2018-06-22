On the agendas

Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, June 25, at 5 p.m. at the board of education office. The meeting time has been changed from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The board plans to enter executive session at the end of the meeting to consider the employment of an employee or official of the district. If a decision hasn’t been made about the employment, the board may hold a special meeting Tuesday, June 26, at 6 p.m. to further consider the employment of an official. The Tuesday meeting will include an executive session.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, June 25, 2018, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include a first reading of the review and revisions of proposed polices and regulations; Camp Excel; Opportunity Knocks Camp; discipline and bullying reports; the upcoming July and August board meetings; renewal of the school’s Microsoft agreement; upgrading the phone system; accepting donations; approving purchase orders and various expenses; approving volunteers; accepting the resignation of Naomi Baker, AD FT enrollment specialist.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, June 25, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will present from the Sidney Fire Department on recap of the recent Underwriter Laboratories live-fire experiments.

It is expected for council to adopt an ordinance to proceed with the improvements of streets by lighting with electricity.

Council will be introduced to and is expected to adopt two ordinances to assess the cost of the removal of litter or junk and establish the vacant property/building registration.

It is expected for council to also adopt two resolutions to reappoint David Fogt and Don Goettemoeller to the Revolving Loan Committee and to accept the plat titled “Shiflett replat.”

Council will also go into an executive session to consider the purchase of property for public purposes and the employment of a public employee.

Salem Township trustees

PORT JEFFERSON — Due to a scheduling conflict, the July monthly meeting for Salem Township trustees has been changed to June 26 at 7 p.m. The next meeting will be Aug. 7 at 7 p.m.

Miami Conservancy District Board of Directors

DAYTON — The Board of Directors of the Miami Conservancy District and its subdistricts will meet Friday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at its office, 38 E. Monument Ave., Dayton.