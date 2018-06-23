125 Years Ago

June 23, 1893

William D. McCoy, African American, said to have been a teacher of this place in 1871, died at Monrovia, the capital of the Republic of Liberia in West Africa, on the 14th of last month. McCoy was appointed United States minister resident to the republic by President Harrison in January 1892. He came to Sidney at the age of 18 and taught his first school here.

–––

McConnell and Crawford will open their ice cream parlor and candy kitchen tomorrow evening with good music to entertain the customers.

100 Years Ago

June 23, 1918

The arrival of 34 U.S. army trucks, including two supply and gasoline trucks, in this city yesterday afternoon created considerable excitement. The trucks were parked on the south side of the square overnight, with the men sleeping on cots in the court square. During the evening an informal dance for the men was at the armory. B.D. Higgins, custodian, offered the hall for the purpose, and Harry and Harold Knauer and Misses Fay Voisard and Marcella Allenbach donated their services to furnish the music. About 300 persons were on hand for the affair.

–––

The personnel of the Hagenback-Wallace shows is believed to have been wiped out in a railroad collision early this morning at Ivanhoe, near Gary, Indiana. First estimate placed the number dead at 100.(Ed. Note: One of the worst train wrecks in U.S. history. ) Pretty much wiped out the entire circus. Engineer fell a sleep and ran into the circus train.)

75 Years Ago

June 23, 1943

With the receipt of a limited supply of applications forms for renewal of “A” gasoline rations, the Shelby county rationing office today began mailing these forms to city and county motorists. Officials noted that additional forms are expected soon and they will be mailed out as rapidly as possible.

–––

Bowing to the might of the U.S. Army, which was given complete control in an early morning edict from President Roosevelt. Detroit’s race rioters appeared to be hoisting the white flag today as the death toll mounted to the 25 mark.

50 Years Ago

June 23, 1968

Robert Hayes, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.M. Hayes of Sidney, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y., on June 5 with a bachelor of science degree. He was commissioned as second lieutenant.

–––

Sidney will lose the last of its train-dispatched mail Monday, when service on two C. & O, B & O trains will be discontinued. In making this announcement today, Acting Postmaster Griffis Jenkins said that in the future all mail in and out of Sidney will move by truck.

25 Years Ago

June 23, 1993

The weather cooperated to help draw large crowds to this year’s Holy Angels Parish Picnic Saturday. The annual event held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds featured games, kiddie rides, food and drawings for more than $15,000 in cash and other prizes. Activities began at 2 p.m. and continued to midnight with large numbers of people remaining at the event up to the time of closing.

———

Thomas L. Roll. Who has served as assistant principal at Bridgeview Middle School the past three years, was named principal of the school by the Sidney Board of Education Monday night. Roll was employed on a two year limited contract. He replaces Harold Schmiesing who has been Bridgeview principal for eight years. Schmiesing will transfer to a math teaching position. “I’m real excited about it- about the opportunity and challenge it brings. Roll says he plans no drastic changes at Bridgeview.”We will continue to evaluate ourselves, he said, and use innovative teaching methods.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

