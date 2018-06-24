Having some classic fun in Houston

Aliya Stangel, 13, daughter of Jessica and Josh Stange,l of, Houston gets a tattoo from Carrin Lagrand, 17, of Fairborn. Lagrand and her Girl Scout Troop 30240 were at the Houston Community Classic Festival to raise funds to go to Europe in 2020 Lagrand is the daughter of Mark and Donna Lagrand, of Fairborn.

Tanner Voisard, 12, son of Kim and Luke Voisard, of Houston, tosses golf balls to have his name put on the wall of fame at Saturday’s Houston Community Classic Festival.

Derek Schulze, 2, comes out of the bounce house at the Houston Community Classic Festival Saturday. Derek is the son of Ryan and Kristi Schulze, of Fort Loramie.

Calvin Coleman, 3, son of Luke and Jamie Coleman, of Houston, participates in the tractor pull at the Houston Community Classic Festival. Calvin pulled the weights 9 feet, 10 inches in the 3-4 years kiddie tractor pull competition.

Cooper Echols, 10, son of Rachel, Matt Echols, of Houston, plays plinko for game tickets Saturday.

Andrea Wintrow, Houston High School English/language arts teacher, goes down the dunk tank after someone struck the target with a ball.

Tom Steiner, of Houston, grills ribeyes and hamburgers for the Houston Band Boosters during Saturday’s festival.

Gary John’s 1966 Mustang starts the line up of the classic car show at the Houston Community Classic Festival.

Jamie Selanders, of Houston, purchases his gun raffle ticket to win a Ruger American .450 Bushmaster.

Alex Ginn, 7, son of Emily and Michael Ginn, of Houston, goes up the Jumpy house during Saturday’s Houston Community Classic Festival.