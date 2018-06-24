Fun in downtown Sidney

Members of the Sidney High School football team hand out flyers out for the Friday Night Lights event planned for July 13 from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Evie Hughes, 11, and Jason Hughes, 9, children of Carrie and Trevor Hughes, of Sidney, make sand dart necklaces at the craft event sponsored by the Shelby County Historical Society during Saturday’s Kids Around the Square.

Arnold Fleming, 10, son of Josh and Angela Fleming, of Sidney, tosses bags for a popcicle from the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA.

Sparky says hello to the community during Saturday’s Kids Around the Square event.

Ella Fortkamp, 2, daughter of Kevin and Adrienne Fortkamp, of Sidney, paints at the Cooperative Nursery School booth Saturday.

Volunteers with the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA hands out a free family day pass to families and handbags to use during their strolls around the square Saturday.

Damien Flemming, 5, son of Brittany and Russell Flemming, of Sidney, takes a break to have a hot dog during Saturday’s Kids Around the Square.

Cadence Berning, 10, daughter of Kristie and Dennie Berning, of Maplewood, practices her “Stop, Drop and Roll” safety measure during Saturday’s Kids Around the Square.

Jack Smith, 9, fishes for prizes from the Alpha Community Center display Saturday. Jack is the son of Daniel Tamplin, of Sidney.

Chloe Robinson, 8, daughter of Tim Robinson, of Quincy, and Amber Robinson, of Sidney, tosses balls into buckets during an event at the Kids Around the Square program Saturday.