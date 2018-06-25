125 Years Ago

June 25, 1893

The report of County Clerk Hussey to the secretary of state for the year shows the number of divorce suits filed during the year to have been 13; eight for being absence and neglect, two for adultery and three for cruelty. Ten decrees of divorce were granted.

The following persons left for Chicago and the World’s Fair today: Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Studevant, Mrs. Silas Fox, Mrs. Myra Murray, Mrs. E.H. Arbuckle and sons, Joseph, Ward. Samuel and Thomas.

100 Years Ago

June 25, 1918

Sheriff Burns and Chief of Police O’Leary have started what they say will be their final June drive on loafers and idlers and expect to bring several persons upon the carpet during the next few days. They state emphatically that the work, fight or go to jail order will be carried out from now on.

———

A good hatch of fish has been reported at the fish hatchery at the entrance to Bon Air addition, near the country club grounds. The fish are black bass, rock bass, and blue gills.

75 Years Ago

June 25, 1943

American and British bombers staged strong attacks on industrial targets across Germany and occupied Europe, hitting particularly hard at factories in Elberfeld, the western half of Wuppertal. Mussolini spoke to leaders of the Fascist Party trying to boost their morale before the impending Allied invasion of Italian territory.

———

Miss Carrie Edgar has the distinction of being the first Shelby County woman to have completed knitting of 100 sweaters for the local chapter of the Red Cross.

———

A four month truce, ending the 48 hour coal strike prevailed today, while Mine Chief John L. Lewis prepared to carry to the courts his battle for higher wages for 540,000 miners.

50 Years Ago

June 25, 1968

MINSTER- Angie Heckman, 17 year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Heckman of Minster left Sunday from Houston, Texas for Honduras, Central America, to spend several weeks with a group known as “Amigos de las Americans, Inc.” She is living with a family in Nacomi Ville, near the scene of a clinic that serves 3,400 persons. Angie will help give inoculations for diseases that plague the Honduras people.

———

Dick Rathweg was the grand prize winner at the 1968 Holy Angels parish picnic. Rathweg was awarded a 1968 Ford Saturday evening during the special program arranged after the picnic was rained out before completion on its original date of June 15.

25 Years Ago

June 25, 1993

The youth group of St. John’s Lutheran Church is traveling to Rochester, N.Y. next month to participate in a “Work Camp” to help elderly, handicapped and low-income people who are unable to repair their homes. This is the fourth year that the youth group, the Luther League, has gone to the camp, which is put on by a nondenominational group from Loveland, Colo. The St John’s contingent will include 14 teen-agers and five adults, said Norbert Metz, one of the participants. The trip is scheduled for July 17. In Rochester, they will join about 400 other church members from various faiths in sprucing up the homes. The youth group has been involved in a number of projects to raise money for the trip. This week they painted the church’s thrift shop .On the trip mostly minor repairs will be performed such as carpentry, painting and roofing.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-17.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

