They’ve gone country for the day

MJ Schoenlein, 5, son of Angie and Matt Schoenlein, of Maria Stein, tries to win a cane at the cane toss game.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Hailey Broering, 10, daughter of Amy Craig, of Celina, gets her wrist band to ride rides at the Maria Stein Country Fest Sunday afternoon.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Relaxing in their wagon. Addison, 4, and Kennedy, 2, Klosterman, daughters of Brad and Gwen Klosterman, of Chickasaw, take a break from the fun at the Maria Stein Country Fest Sunday afternoon.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

The UpaFUNband entertained the crowds at the Maria Stein Country Fest Sunday afternoon.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Zach Rindler, 11, son of Chris and Donna Rindler, of St. Henry, does a flip at the Maria Stein Country Fest Sunday afternoon.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Riders hold on during their turn on the 0 Gravity ride at the Maria Stein Country Fest Sunday afternoon.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

The Fun Slide was one of the rides at the 2018 Maria Stein Country Fest.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

A volleyball tournament was part of the Maria Stein Maria Fest activities Sunday.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Brayden McCollum, 5, son of Scott and Kate McCollum, of New Bremen, and Kynlee Laird, 4, daughter of Kelly Laird, of New Madison, take a turn on one of the rides at the Maria Stein Country Fest.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Kyler VanVoorhis, 5, son of Rosie Hoening, of St. Marys, won the 5-year-old category in the Big Wheel competition.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Michelangelo Nick rides his dirt bike in the steel ball as part of the show at the Maria Stein Country Fest Sunday afternoon. The Nerveless Nocks are from Sarasota, Florida.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Kevin Homan, driving a 1952 Oliver Row Crop tractor, competes in the tractor pull at the Maria Stein Country Fest.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

