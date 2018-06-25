Posted on by

Vectren Dayton Air Show action

The B-17 Memphis Belle sits on display at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.

The B-17 Memphis Belle sits on display at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

A heavily armed military helicopter performs in the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

The US Navy Blue Angels fly in tight formation at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

A member of the The United States Army Parachute Team, nicknamed the Golden Knights performs at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

A Tuskegee Airmen P-51 Mustang flies past a U.S. flag during the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

Pilot Sean Tucker flies upside down during the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor flies past a control tower at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor performs at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

People wait in line to enter the 2018 Vectren Dayton Airshow


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

A fiercely painted military aircraft on display at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

A Tora Tora Tora pilot performs on Saturday at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

