Vectren Dayton Air Show action

The B-17 Memphis Belle sits on display at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.

A heavily armed military helicopter performs in the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.

The US Navy Blue Angels fly in tight formation at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.

A member of the The United States Army Parachute Team, nicknamed the Golden Knights performs at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.

A Tuskegee Airmen P-51 Mustang flies past a U.S. flag during the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.

Pilot Sean Tucker flies upside down during the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor flies past a control tower at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor performs at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.

People wait in line to enter the 2018 Vectren Dayton Airshow

A fiercely painted military aircraft on display at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.

A Tora Tora Tora pilot performs on Saturday at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.