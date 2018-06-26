Board to survey fair-goers

SIDNEY — This year’s Shelby County Fair-goers will have an opportunity to voice their opinions and might win some cash into the bargain.

The Shelby County Agricultural Society will take a survey during the 2018 Shelby County Fair. Those who complete the survey will have their names entered into a drawing for cash prizes of $100, $50 and $25.

The decision to survey fair attendees was made during the fair board’s regular meeting, June 20.

In other business, the board:

• Awarded a contract to take down an unused horse barn on the Shelby County fairgrounds. The fair board accepted and considered bids for the demolition before awarding a contract in the amount of $11,052 to First Choice Excavation & Demolition LLC, of Piqua.

• Voted to purchase a new drag to be used behind the track conditioner and during races at the fair. Its $700 cost will be paid with video lottery terminal monies from the state.

• Moved to tear down a former ticket booth and a former photo finish booth on the fairgrounds.

• Passed a motion to purchase paint for the FFA building.

• Heard reports on ventilating the livestock complex, on installation of new electric service for campers, on Junior Fair events and by representatives of the Sheep, Goat, Veterans and Pig and Calf Scramble committees.

• Accepted a treasurer’s report that as of May 31, there was $118,275.05 in the checking account and $55,423.70 in certificats of deposit and authorized the payment of $7,9644.77 in bills.

