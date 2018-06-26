Phase 1 work underway

Bryant Orick, of Celina, solders a waterline in the ceiling of a hallway at Minster High School Tuesday, June 26. Orick is one of the workers that is giving a roughly 80 percent remodel of the Minster High School. The remodel will be done in six phases. They are currently in phase 1 which they plan on wrapping up in the third week of August. Phases 2-5 will be worked on during the 2018-19 school year. Phase 6 will be worked on while school is out for summer break in 2019. Phase 6 is expected to be finished before the 2019-20 school year starts. The location of the school library is being switched with the school offices so the offices will be located next to the front doors for increased security.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News