125 Years Ago

June 27, 1893

The city librarian requests all borrowers of books to look over their own libraries and see how many books they have belonging to the city. There are many books that have been out overtime.

“The Sample Case”, the official organ of the United Commercial Travelers of America published at Columbus, has this comment: “The Florentine Hotel at Sidney, Ohio, sets the best table, has the cleanest and best beds and is the best kept $2 per day house in Ohio.”

100 Years Ago

June 27, 1918

Subscriptions to the Shelby county War Chest may reach as high as a quarter of a million dollars, it was indicated at a meeting of the committee last evening. J.E. Russell charge of solicitation in the rural areas, reported $148,000, with Clinton township and part of Turtle creek township still to report. P.R. Taylor, in charge of the city solicitation , reported $97,000 subscribed with some reports yet to be received.

———

There is convincing evidence that a slight frost yesterday morning touched growing vegetables. Corn in the lowland areas is reported to have been nipped to a marked degree. Potatoes and beans in war gardens also are said to have suffered more or less from the visit of Jack Frost. It is not believed, however, that crops generally were not seriously damaged.

75 Years Ago

June 27, 1943

The new auxiliary pumper allotted to Sidney by the office of civilian defense for additional fire protection for the city was given its preliminary test by the fire department in the rear of the city building last evening. Mounted on a two-wheel trailer with a tractor hitch, the unit is capable of pumping 500 gallons of water per minute at 120 lbs. pressure.

———

The first of a series of special attractions designed to raise sufficient funds to meet the cost of the softball program at Harmon field is scheduled for Friday evening with the Bellefontaine City team coming here to meet the Sidney Dairy club. The admission fee will be 18 cents, plus two cents federal tax.

50 Years Ago

June 27, 1968

Installation of Robert Dunham as president of Rotary was the last act of Louis Dondero, outgoing president, at the Monday noon luncheon in the Shelby House. Dunham will serve for one year. Assisting him are: Richard Russell, vice president; Carl E. Wilkinson, secretary-treasurer; James Clark, program chairman; John Sargeant and William Deam, directors.

———

A shutout was recorded in the National League of the “D” circuit Monday night at Custenborder as the Shrine Club blanked Klipstine, 4-0. Mike Gibbs pitched for the Shriners, blanking 13 and walking four while allowing only two hits.

25 Years Ago

June 27, 1993

NEWPORT- The popular musical group Alabama will not be appearing at the upcoming County Concert at Hickory Hills due to the health-related problems of lead singer Randy Owen. Replacing the group, which was scheduled to headline the second day of the July 9 through 11 concert will be Kenny Rogers. The announcement was made Thursday by Michael Barhorst, who owns the campground complex located between Newport and Fort Loramie. “Alabama is not easy to replace.” Barhorst said. “But we feel Kenny certainly fills the bill”.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-18.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org